The Miami Heat saw Udonis Haslem play in a basketball game for the first time this season on Thursday night. His appearance, which came against the Philadelphia 76ers, saw him play exactly two minutes and 40 seconds worth of basketball before he was ejected for picking up a pair of technical fouls. Speaking after the game, Haslem made clear that he was proud that this was the way things went, as it could possibly be his final time taking the floor for the Heat.

You might be stunned to learn that Jimmy Butler, who is a big fan of altercations in essentially every form, shared the same sentiment as Haslem. Speaking after the game, Butler said that Haslem getting into it with Dwight Howard was high on the list of his favorite moments this season.

"I love confrontation, altercation, all of that good stuff. I encourage it…" @JimmyButler called @ThisIsUD's exchange with Dwight Howard his favorite moment of the season. pic.twitter.com/prAr45fv1X — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 14, 2021

“It’s at the top,” Butler said. “I love confrontation, altercation, all of that good stuff. I feed off of it, we feed off of it, I encourage it.”

Let this be a warning to teams the Heat might run into during the playoffs: If Udonis Haslem checks into a game, do not start things with him, because Jimmy Butler and company will get really happy if he gets tossed from a game.