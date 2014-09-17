John Wall Reacts To Being 31st On SI’s Player Rankings

We’re nearing the start of a new season, so it’s the perfect time to rank NBA players and debate about them. This week, Sports Illustrated is publishing their list of top 100 NBA players. The full list is not available yet, but we do know SI placed Washington Wizards point guard John Wall at number 31. Wall went on Twitter last night and addressed his rank.
This summer has given Wall many reasons to be motivated heading into training camp. He didn’t make it past the first round of cuts at Team USA’s training camp, and said afterwards he didn’t get a fair shot at making the team.
Now, he’s been left out of the top 30 in SI’s player rankings.
Wall took it in stride on Twitter:
Wall just turned 24 this month and is coming off a career season. Across the board, he put up career highs with 19.3 points, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. While his shooting remains an area of improvement (Wall shot 43.3 percent from the field last season, and is a career 42.6 percent shooter), Wall did show progress with his three-point shooting last season, making 35.1 percent of his attempts from downtown.
More importantly, the Wizards made the playoffs for the first time with Wall as their point guard, and made it to the second round before losing to the Indiana Pacers.
The Wizards are expected to challenge for the Southeast Division this season, especially since the Heat no longer have LeBron James. The Team USA snub and SI ranking may motivate Wall even more, but he already has a lot riding on his shoulders, as expectations will be very high in Washington this season.
If Wall can lead his team to the division title and a deep playoff run, you can bet he’ll be cracking the top 30 of every player rank list next year.
They gonna love me for my Ambition
did anyone click on the SI link to see their top 100? Wall shouldn’t be mad that he’s 31, he should be mad they tried to make a list at all without knowing anything about basketball.
it’s a very strange list
He said Wall said something on Twitter. What did he say?
monta Elis is 66 Rudy Gay is 67 , wall is a good player , is he twice better than Ellis and Gay ? I don t think so
Wall is the main guy on a playoff team and plays both ends of the floor and just turned 24….I’d put him twice over them, but I’m not sure what their criteria is.
31 probably is reflective over his overall playoff performance when he held his team back from taking that Pacers series…he was pretty inconsistent in that series and seemed to lack confidence in a favorable matchup…He should be motivated regardless…He should be a leader as well. I’ve been critical on him as a difference maker since he came in the league as his peers no matter their record impact their teams more, but he made a big step this year…
No I’m not a hater of John Wall, but if you look at his previous years on that team as the supposed lead guard he took absolutely no interest in leading…on the court or when injured. He would be standing outside huddles not engaging teammates throughout the game. This year I’d like to see him directing more and not just being an athlete, but a point/lead guard on a team that really could be a top 3 team and be in the Conference Finals…
The list is terrible by the way.