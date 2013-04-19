Joakim Noah Could Miss Entire First Round of NBA Playoffs

Plantar fasciitis is no joke. It may be a common ailment in the NBA, it can be excruciatingly painful – so much so that it is threatening to keep the Bulls’ Joakim Noah off the floor for Chicago’s entire first round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Noah has missed significant time due to the injury, seeing the floor just three times since March 21st and despite playing in Chicago’s last two games, he might still be shut down for the Nets series. From ESPN Chicago:

Noah has played in just three games since March 21, and played just 14 minutes in each of the last two games of the season. He looked sluggish in two separate stints on the court Wednesday against the Washington Wizards and afterward admitted to feeling “rusty.” When not soaking his right foot in a bucket of ice water after the game, he walked around the locker room with a severe limp. Even if Noah does play against the Nets, it’s likely he will be on a severe minutes restriction. How much might Noah be able to play? “I don’t know and that’s the unfortunate part,” Thibodeau said. “All I know is that we’re better with him on the floor. I prefer for him to be out there extended minutes but whatever he can give us we would like him to do it. But if he can’t go he can’t go and we have to go to the next guy.”

In line to pick up Noah’s slack? Nazr Mohammed, who no joke, has been pretty damn good over the last several weeks.

But will that be enough to get them past Brook Lopez and the Nets?

