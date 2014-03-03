GIF: Joakim Noah Goes Coast-To-Coast Against Sad Knicks Defense

The Knicks lost a Sunday matinee to the Bulls by 19, and just when Knicks fans think they’ve finally reached the bottom, they keep descending further into the depths of the Eastern Conference playoff rankings. Joakim Noah, on a tear lately, recorded his fifth career triple-double on the day. His rebound and coast-to-coast scamper for a layup in the first quarter highlights New York’s abysmal attempts at defense and offers a microcosm for their season.

Noah isn’t known for his handle, and he’s over seven feet tall. So when he grabs a long rebound and uses his high dribble to traverse the length of the court without anyone stepping in front of him, you know the Knicks are just as disorganized as ever:

In 37 minutes of action, Noah scored 13 points, dished 14 assists and wrangled 12 boards in the 109-90 sleepwalk for the Bulls. Joakim also added two steals and two blocks for good measure, making him one of the frontrunners for an All-NBA 1st Team selection as he keeps Chicago competitive in lieu of D-Rose‘s second straight missed regular season.

But man, the Knicks are atrocious. Nobody stopped Noah on that coast-to-coast layup and the Bulls started the game up 16-1 before New York even got a bucket. Currently, the Knicks are second to last in the league in points allowed per possession, and it just keeps getting worse with each passing game.

Is Noah an All-NBA 1st Team selection so far this season?

