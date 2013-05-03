Joakim Noah Guarantees Game 7 Victory for the Bulls: “We’re ready to kick some ass”

#NBA Playoffs #Chicago Bulls
05.03.13

It would be weird if Joakim Noah (or any other player worth his weight) didn’t believe he was going win the big one. Noah though is just a little more brash in the way he goes about things.

A few minutes after a tough Game 6 loss to the Nets, Joakim was already fired up for Game 7.

From the Chicago Tribune:

“I’m ready to play. I want to go play right now. That’s my emotions,” a fired-up Noah said afterward. “We’re a team of fighters. We keep getting punched in the face but we fight back. I’m proud of this team. We’re going to go into a hostile environment in Brooklyn and we’re going to win.”

And then later, this gem: “It’s going to take all of us sticking together through all kinds of adversity. This has been a real hard year. But I’m really proud of this team. We’re ready to kick some ass.”

Who wins Game 7?

