Joakim Noah Guarantees Game 7 Victory for the Bulls: “We’re ready to kick some ass”

It would be weird if Joakim Noah (or any other player worth his weight) didn’t believe he was going win the big one. Noah though is just a little more brash in the way he goes about things.

A few minutes after a tough Game 6 loss to the Nets, Joakim was already fired up for Game 7.

From the Chicago Tribune:

“I’m ready to play. I want to go play right now. That’s my emotions,” a fired-up Noah said afterward. “We’re a team of fighters. We keep getting punched in the face but we fight back. I’m proud of this team. We’re going to go into a hostile environment in Brooklyn and we’re going to win.”

And then later, this gem: “It’s going to take all of us sticking together through all kinds of adversity. This has been a real hard year. But I’m really proud of this team. We’re ready to kick some ass.”

Who wins Game 7?

