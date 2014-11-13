Joakim Noah On Studying Raptors-Sixers Game: “I Wouldn’t Watch That S***”

Apparently there are lengths to which Joakim Noah is unwilling to go to get an edge on his opponent. After Chicago Bulls teammate Pau Gasol studied film of a recent game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors to prepare for their team’s Thursday showdown against Kyle Lowry and company, Noah quipped that he “wouldn’t watch that s***.”

Joakim Noah reveals that Pau watched Raps vs. Sixers on the plane, adds: "I wouldn't watch that shit." — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 13, 2014

Shots fired? Maybe, maybe not.

Our personal take is that Noah meant that he sees no value in gleaning tendencies from a blowout – Toronto beat Philly 120-88 in the game Gasol was watching, and its outcome was never in doubt from the opening tip.

Furthermore, there’s only so much to learn from studying any team that’s playing the Sixers. Philadelphia isn’t only the league’s worst team from talent and analytical perspectives, but also plays a run-and-gun, free-wheeling style that lends itself to somewhat sloppy basketball from their opponents. If there’s any malice behind Noah’s words, we believe it’s directed at Philly.

But present circumstances and Noah’s contentious demeanor also make another angle possible: that Chicago’s All-Star took a pointed jab at a fellow Eastern Conference contender who he just happens to face in a nationally televised game tonight.

No matter what Noah really meant, we know how the crazy passionate fans above the border will take it. Air Canada Centre will be rocking even harder than initially anticipated after catching wind of Noah’s quote. We highly, highly recommend tuning in.

The 6-2 Bulls take on the 7-1 Raptors at 8:00EST on TNT.

Was Noah taking a shot at the Raptors?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.