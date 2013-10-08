Joakim Noah Signs With adidas

10.08.13 5 years ago

Today adidas announced they have agreed to a partnership with Chicago’s Joakim Noah. This makes Noah the seventh Bulls player who is currently a part of the adidas family, joining Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Marquis Teague, Tony Snell and Erik Murphy.

“Joakim has demonstrated the work ethic, passion and attitude that make him a perfect fit for the adidas brand,” Chris Grancio, adidas head of global basketball sports marketing, said in a release. “When you watch him play, his competitiveness and love of the game is contagious on the court and we’re excited to partner with him as he enters the prime of his career.”

Noah is expected to be featured in a number of upcoming adidas marketing initiatives. He will also be involved in the development of basketball footwear and apparel.

