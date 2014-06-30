Did Joakim Noah Subtweet Derrick Rose About ‘Melo?

Derrick Rose reiterated his stance on wooing potential free agents in a chat with Yahoo’s Marc J. Spears this weekend. This flies in the face of what his teammate, Joakim Noah, and coach Tom Thibodeau have been doing behind the scenes in an attempt to sign free agent Carmelo Anthony. Was Noah referencing this disconnect with a tweet today?

Here’s what Noah tweeted a few hours ago:

Always think big picture lil homie — Joakim Noah (@JoakimNoah) June 30, 2014

While purists point toward Rose as the ultimate competitor who would rather rip the hearts out of opponents than convince them to join him in Chicago with the Bulls, Noah has a point here — if the tweet is indirectly aimed at Rose.

The Bulls would become prohibitive favorites — barring a crazy LeBron signing, or the Heat adding a fourth superstar — in the LEastern Conference if they were able to lure ‘Melo away from the $33 million extra reasons he has for re-signing with the Knicks.

They’re a defensive juggernaut, but rely too much on Derrick’s ability to get into the paint and open up space for other players on offense. With ‘Melo’s ability to score, the onus on Rose to create would lessen, freeing him to lock down more on defense and save his jaunts into the lane for more pressing games in the playoffs.

While rumors Rose preferred Kevin Love over ‘Melo were denied by sources close to Rose over the weekend, he’s still too stubborn to campaign for ‘Melo’s help, even if he knows it’ll aid him on his quest to win an NBA title.

We know Rose sees the big picture Noah may be alluding to in his tweet earlier today, but whether that spurs him to join in the chorus of Bulls teammates and coaches in doing anything they can to land ‘Melo, remains to be seen.

In this new post-CBA NBA, any help you can acquire should be met with as little resistance as possible. Rose’s mentality might enliven those old school fans who think you should always roll with what you’ve got, in the contemporary NBA, aligning with as many stars as possible is your best bet to compete for a championship.

Then again, the Spurs are the exception to the rule, and even with all the firepower Chicago might obtain with an Anthony signing, it might not be enough against Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan and Co.

That’s a risk Derrick Rose should be willing to take, just like Noah and Thibodeau.

(H/T reddit/r/NBA)

Was Noah subtweeting Rose?

