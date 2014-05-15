Joe Johnson Almost Won It For Brooklyn, But LeBron Got Him In The End

There are a lot of people you can assign some blame to for the Nets’ 4-1 series loss to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but Joe Johnson isn’t one of them. The hulking, 6-8 shooting guard gets criticized for being overpaid, but he dropped 34 points in Brooklyn’s elimination game in Miami. In the end, though, LeBron James and the Heat thwarted his efforts.
Joe poured in 34 points — 24 in the second half — on 65 percent shooting and 3-for-6 from 3-point range. He was fantastic and the biggest reason the Nets had a one-point lead with inside of a minute left last night.
Except LeBron snuffed out his long 2-pointer with 1:30 left in the game…
and Johnson got stripped by Ray Allen and James again on the final possession with the Nets down two and just nine seconds remaining.
At the end, the Heat closed “Broooooklyn” out, but Joe Johnson did almost enough to push the series back to the Barclays Center. Who knows where the Nets goes from here with a bloated payroll and a ton of veterans on their last legs, but the low-key Johnson certainly earned at least some of the $21,466,718 he made this season.
(GIFs via reddit)
it’s easier for the opposition to block and steal from you when they know you’re the only one hitting buckets. I have NO idea where the Nets go from here… a lot of money in people who don’t deserve it any more.
Warren went to Game 5 for us last night, and he delved into their muddy future after their loss. They did ask for this exact matchup, so I’ve withheld any sympathy I might have for them (I was really hoping they’d force MIA back to Brooklyn to make it more interesting).
JJ actually looked like he was at least partially worth that contract in this series. I’m shocked that he really wants this team beside him next year. They squeak by the Raptors and get manhandled by the Heat. Was that really “what this team was built for” as they’ve been saying all year? I’ve got no sympathy for this organization at all. They branded around the popularity of a minority owner, spent tons of money to build a team that had so many red flags and didn’t seem to be playing good basketball all year except for when the schedule was weaker. Muddy future indeed Spencer. But like old dried mud.
I’d say it was less “Lebron got him in the end,” and more “Ray Allen got his arm, hand, and leg.” … Hopefully next season the refs blow the whistle for Joe like they do for Lebron and DeRozan. Or, even better, maybe the refs can call fouls when, and only when, there is a foul. … Hope the Nets build around Joe for the next few seasons. And I love that’s he’s only getting better with age.