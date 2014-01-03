Joe Johnson Beats The Thunder On The Buzzer-Beating Jumper

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video
01.02.14 5 years ago

The Nets really needed a win in Oklahoma City tonight. Coach Jason Kidd has been under a lot of scrutiny since demoting assistant Lawrence Frank, and the Nets had lost five of their last seven to fall to 10-21, good for the No. 13 spot in the East, with only the Bucks and Knicks trailing. But Joe Johnson â€” despite a tough night shooting â€” nailed the step-back 20-footer over Serge Ibaka to provide the Nets a much-needed road victory.

Deron Williams â€” much like Ray Allen‘s and-1 dunk â€” had an old school game, scoring 29 points (10-of-17 shooting including 6-for-9 from deep) for a team that has been floundering almost from the moment the season started.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Video
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagJOE JOHNSONOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP