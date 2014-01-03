Joe Johnson Beats The Thunder On The Buzzer-Beating Jumper

The Nets really needed a win in Oklahoma City tonight. Coach Jason Kidd has been under a lot of scrutiny since demoting assistant Lawrence Frank, and the Nets had lost five of their last seven to fall to 10-21, good for the No. 13 spot in the East, with only the Bucks and Knicks trailing. But Joe Johnson â€” despite a tough night shooting â€” nailed the step-back 20-footer over Serge Ibaka to provide the Nets a much-needed road victory.

Deron Williams â€” much like Ray Allen‘s and-1 dunk â€” had an old school game, scoring 29 points (10-of-17 shooting including 6-for-9 from deep) for a team that has been floundering almost from the moment the season started.

