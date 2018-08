For a while last night, Brooklyn was giving it to the defending champs as often as they were getting it. Eventually, LeBron put a stop to all that, but not before Joe Johnson hit Chris Bosh with a nasty behind-the-back step-back that nearly had the big man falling face first to the floor.

Should Johnson have been an All-Star this year?

