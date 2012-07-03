Joe Johnson’s Top 5 Buzzer-Beaters And Clutch Shots As A Hawk

Joe Johnson is, in principle, now Brooklyn bound. Once the free agency moratorium lifts July 11, he’ll be sent to the Nets, who are trying to turn into a get-rich-quick Eastern Conference conteder in the mold of Boston and Miami. But while his future team is trying to win right now, his now-former team in Atlanta is shedding salary, none bigger than Johnson’s six-year, $119 million deal from 2010. While it would be hard for anyone to live up to that kind of contract, especially in Atlanta, did you know Johnson sunk 10 game-tying or game-winning shots in the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime in his ATL career? Here’s a sampling of his best.

In fact, Johnson ripped off three clutch shots in the final 15 seconds of a game this season, including two in four days on March 21 and 25 against the Cavaliers and Jazz. (That’s the most in a single season since 2006.) The Johnson Administration has ended in Atlanta, but here are his top 5 buzzer-beaters and late-game clutch shots.

5. To put the Hawaks up 103-96 with 38.4 left

It’s possible JJ heard Atlanta’s TV team imploring him to look at the “SHOT CLOCK! SHOT CLOCK!” in the final 37 seconds of this year’s game in April. He turned, fired from about 27 feet, and hit an insurance bucket off the bank against the Clippers.