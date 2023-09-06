There is one question at the center of everything in Philadelphia as the James Harden trade saga rolls on: What does Joel Embiid think about all of this? Embiid opened the door for a potential departure from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this offseason, as the reigning league MVP stressed that his goal is to win championships before saying “I don’t know where that’s gonna be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else, I just want to have a chance to accomplish that.”

With rumors circulating in the past that teams — most notably the New York Knicks — are keeping an eye on Embiid as a potential trade candidate, it’s fair to wonder if he might start looking around based on how things go with Harden. But in a new piece by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Sixers fans got a bit of good news on that front, as Embiid (along with standout young guard Tyrese Maxey) have apparently told the team they’re fine with riding out this storm.

Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden, sources said. How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen. Maxey has done the same, even waiting on a contract extension this summer so the franchise can preserve its ability to operate under the salary cap and improve the team in the future.

Of course, it is very easy for Embiid to be fine with riding this out for now, but it’s certainly better than nothing for him to let the team know he’s not itching for a move. He has made very clear that he’d like Harden to reconsider his stance, and Shelburne noted that the pair still have a good relationship and have kept in contact despite his trade request.