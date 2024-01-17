joel embiid nikola jokic
Joel Embiid Hugged Nikola Jokic And Told Him He’s The Best Player In The League

The highly-anticipated matchup between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic on Tuesday night lived up to the hype. In the battle of the two players to most recently be named NBA MVP, Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were able to get the better of Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 126-121, with both players bringing their A-games for this one.

Embiid went for 41 points with 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Jokic had 25 points and 19 boards. It was a legitimate joy to watch two players at the peak of their powers going up against one another, and after the game, they shared a moment where they hugged and Embiid said something.

Embiid got asked by Allie LaForce of TNT what was said during this exchange, and the reigning league MVP conceded that his predecessor is the best player in the NBA.

“I just told him he’s the best player in the league,” Embiid said. “Like I told you earlier, he won a championship, that’s the best team in the league, and he’s the Finals MVP. So, I was just telling him keep going, see you in two weeks. And keep doing your thing, that’s why you’re the best in the league.”

As Embiid noted, these two will see each other again pretty soon, as the Nuggets are playing host to the Sixers on Jan. 27. It will mark the final time that Embiid and Jokic go up against one another in a competitive game this season … unless, of course, Philly and Denver make it to the NBA Finals.

