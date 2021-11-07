Joel Embiid Came Awfully Close To Accidentally Knocking Out Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball might be in the luckiest man in the NBA right now, and it has nothing to do with what he can do on the basketball court. During Saturday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid found himself pretty upset about either a no-call against Nikola Vucevic or the fact that his handle got a little loose and the ball went out of bounds.

A frustrated Embiid let out a scream and threw a punch. It was not meant to do anything other than be a way to express his disappointment, but unbeknownst to him, Ball showed up and was directly in front of him. What happened next was Embiid accidentally throwing a punch that, if it landed, would have put Ball to sleep.

EMBIID ALMOST ACCIDENTALLY CLOCKED ZO 😳 pic.twitter.com/ccDkiC59MT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2021

This was not meant to be Embiid’s best Tyson Fury impression, but it came about an inch away from being exactly that. Fortunately for Ball, that was not the case, and he was able to continue playing in a basketball game instead of getting knocked out. Embiid got hit with a technical foul, and he obviously was not happy about that, but at the very least, he can take some solace in knowing something extremely bad did not happen to someone on the other team.