Report: Joel Embiid Will Miss Game 4 Of Sixers-Nets With A Knee Sprain

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to complete their sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, they’ll have to do it without the services of their MVP-caliber center. According to Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, star center Joel Embiid sprained his right knee during the Sixers’ Game 3 win over the Nets in Brooklyn, and as a result, he’ll have to miss Game 4 of the series on Saturday afternoon.

The good news, relatively speaking, is that Shelburne and Wojnarowski report that optimism exists Embiid won’t be on the shelf for too long with the injury.

Shelburne noted that Embiid got hurt in the third quarter of Thursday’s game, which Philadelphia would go on to win, 102-97. He hit the deck after contesting a shot and was in considerably pain as he ran back up the floor.

Embiid struggled in Game 3, scoring 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting with 10 rebounds. At one point, he left the game to go to the locker room with what appeared to be a back injury, but he was able to return to the game and play. If the Sixers are unable to sweep the Nets, the series will return to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday.

