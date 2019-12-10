Joel Embiid is already beloved in the city of Philadelphia, operating as the face of the franchise for the 76ers. While his on-court play is a significant part of that appeal, Embiid’s personality has endeared him to the fan base and, recently, the All-NBA center made good on a pledge to give back to the community in a certain way.

In tandem with Under Armour Basketball, Embiid spent time at the NE Frankford Boys & Girls Club in Philadelphia back in 2018 and part of that visit included plans to invest in the club down the line. That is paying off now, with Embiid dedicating a new basketball court, complete with a scoreboard and bleachers, at the club.

To go along with the unveiling of the court, Embiid was joined by members of the boys and girls basketball teams from Imhotep Charter School for basketball activities, and both the players from the school and children from the Boys & Girls Club were given pairs of the UA Anatomix Spawn 2 sneakers.

Under Armour indicates that part of Embiid’s motivation came from his late brother, Arthur, who the court was named for. As a result, The Arthur Embiid Athletics Court at the NE Frankford Boys & Girls Club will live on to commemorate him and this type of investment can pay dividends for generations to come, providing youth with a place of refuge to learn beneficial lessons from the game of basketball.