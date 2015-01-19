Joel Embiid Says He Doesn’t Weigh 300 Pounds

After a report this weekend from the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey said Joel Embiid had skipped training sessions and had swollen to close to 300 pounds, Embiid denied the excessive weight gain while his Sixers were in the Nation’s Capital to play the Wizards in a Martin Luther King Day matinee today.
“I don’t weigh that,” Embiid told CSN Philly while in Washington DC.
A team source backed up the rookie center out of Kansas , saying he had never weighed more than 275 pounds since being selected with the No. 3 pick in the heralded 2014 NBA Draft.
While Embiid was sent home from a recent West Coast road trip, the team didn’t confirm or deny the Inquirer’s report the premature dismissal from the team had come about because he had gotten into it with Philadelphia’s training staff.
Coach Brett Brown said as recently as Jan. 6 that Embiid “looked good. He did all the things he needed to do physically, being with the trainer and conditioning.”
Obviously there’s a disconnect between Pompey’s report for the Inquirer and what the Sixers want us to believe. The fact the Sixers didn’t deny Embiid had been sent home from their West Coast road trip because of a disagreement between Embiid and a trainer means it probably did happen.
Whether or not his gripe with Philly’s training staff has anything to do with the Pompey’s report that he’s weighing close to 300 pounds, we’ll leave up to readers, but we’re guessing there’s a connection.
The former Kansas center weighed 250 pounds during his freshman year with the Jayhawks, but since a stress fracture knocked him out of the running for the No. 1 spot in the 2014 Draft and also means he probably won’t see the court this year, it makes sense he’d stand to gain some weight.
Then again, even limited to anti-gravity training devices and other exercises that don’t stress his foot, he shouldn’t be 300 pounds.
UPDATE: Here’s Embiid working out today in DC before the Sixers-Wizards game. He doesn’t look like Celtics-era Shaq, so we’re guessing a pissed off trainer probably leaked the 300 figure:
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Still don’t care…young players if healthy should be getting experience on the court…you don’t red-shirt as a professional. Young players need time on the court. The sitting out hasn’t looked majorly beneficial for Noel, but that’s not the Sixers goal…they just want assets to move around…not a culture of winning and not a stable organization…they aren’t building like any championship team I can recall…
Sixers are looking more like the Clippers of the East…losing for years waiting to hit the lottery and then once they get a player they can’t ship away without having the fans burn the stadium down only then do they try to build a team and spend money, but look at the Clippers…so far behind in building a winning culture all the money and talent has shown to be limited to date.
You are aware he’s still recovering from a stress fracture in his foot correct? He hasn’t even been cleared for contact, can’t put him on the court.
You are aware that he has been on the court and has been getting work in…cleared for contact means official practice court work with 1-1, 3-3, 5-5 work…
The point is his Doctor Richard FerKel (his doctor) and other’s who know about this injury confirmed recovery wise he could’ve started back as soon as mid-December, which he has…BUT the Sixers have no intention of playing him at any point this year. Some are of the philosophy to let a rookie come in the league clean the next year, but are they doing it for his development or to be sure he is a true rookie that will still be able to contend for the ROY carrot?
Again I don’t care about when he plays, but I care more about the message being sent as a Franchise that losing and fishing for assets come before player development and building a culture. Sixers are tossing assets out the door left and right and is probably the least respected organization in the league to date.
So yes I’m well Aware of Embiid’s Stress fracture (back and foot) history and recovery…doesn’t change what the Sixers are doing and my thoughts about that.
You are aware that I’m aware that you are aware right. We can come together and have an awareness party. I would like to make sure that everyone on earth is aware and people not on earth should be aware of the awareness that lies within
My awareness has indeed been awakened that people will excuse mediocrity and malign excellence all to make themselves feel better not in effort to do better.
An Awareness Party is Twitter right?? #WhoGivesA#^*% its the Hinke Sixers LoL
I’m aware that you understand my sentiments and I understand your resentments about the mediocrity and meaningless showboating and beilitting of human nature. Awareness, is understood, which is key, to making u aware of the others who are not aware, and doing aware activities
wait a sec, pretty sure the clippers were losing for more than 2 years. you people act like we’ve been tanking for 5 years now. We’re in the 2nd year of the tank. Give us a damn break you ignorant clowns
I live in Philly, so the “You People” don’t apply here…I don’t care that it has “only” been 2 years of tanking…It is the wrong way to build and my example of the Clippers is precedent setting…
oh hold, “you people”, “ignorant clowns”…Are you a child?…not wasting further time…
it does apply, because i’m referring to all the people hating on the organization. Two years of trying a new way to build a team is so awful even though the last 30 years of trying it the “right” way has won us so many championships. Not to mention we tried doing it the “right” way by trading away some solid pieces for bynum leaving us with an awfully average team going nowhere. We are nothing like the clippers, thats a dumb comparison. And yes you are ignorant because you say so assuredly that it’s the wrong way to rebuild. There is no right or wrong way, organizations have built championship teams many different ways.
Shut him down!
LoL…Yup…because there is a Tim Duncan in the 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016 drafts right…
Fans of Failure Unite!
Yup you are right…
Congrats on your fandom of failure…
I rather be labeled ignorant, but a person clearly in denial, than Defend and openly accept something that is not only costing your franchise publicity points, but lowering the value of your franchise and even the tradeable assets on your roster…Oh also getting a reputation of being disreputable in your dealings with other teams when you doing deals to make you worst…That would an Ignorant Clown in my book or You people
If there is no “right” way what are you using the term for?
But here is a fact for you on why this is the wrong way:
No one has ever won by losing.
hmm how about the spurs? they lost and got timmy d, pretty sure they wouldn’t have won that many chips without him
Also being who you are…fan of failure I’d think you know a bit more about a team like the Clippers…All the lottery picks in the world don’t guarantee Championships…You keep saying “We”…what’s your position within the team or your % of ownership??
Your type of fandom is tantamount to having Stockholm syndrome…Sixers have not been trying to win in any way since they messed over Pat Croce and not before since 85-86 season
it’s the same thing as the seahawks referring to the 12th man as part of the team, the fans are part of the team because we pay for tickets and watch the games on tv which pays them massive amounts of money for tv deals. Real fans say “we.” Fake sports fans like you try to make a smart comment about fans who say “we” when referring to our teams.
And how do you define failure? Cause I define it as not winning championships since that is all that matters. Wow you are dumb, they haven’t been trying to win since 85? I’m pretty sure every team tries to win unless they tank for a few years so that they have a better chance to win later. Who cares if we lose publicity points now so we can potentially win later? Because everyone will forget these last two years if we’re a championship contending team later. Look at the thunder, they don’t talk about how much they tanked and used to suck, they talk about how good they are now. And they’re actually increasing their traceable assets because those players are getting more playing time and bigger numbers on this team than they would elsewhere. You’re arguments are just illogical and off base. I used the term “right” as you would refer to it to make a point. And once again, how many chips did the spurs win before they were bad and drafted tim duncan? And how many championships after the 97 draft?
Well Fan of Failure…look at your team outside of 2001 (or the span of the Pat Croce era) since 85-86…they were not bringing in talent, they drafted terribly, gave away more than they got back consistently, and since the Croce era they have done the same…They had a great young squad in the shortened season, then they decided lets go get a gimpy giant who has yet to show love for the game and the ability to play team ball…Failure (but I guess that means you liked the move)
Then Hinke comes in…rightfully lets Bynum die off from the team, but says hey lets dump some assets and make moves just to make them…again while I am a bigger fan of Jrue Holiday than most I respect trading him and getting what they got back, but they didn’t draft well to me…cool MCW gets R.O.Y. and on 1/16/2015 2013 #6 pick Noel has his best professional game with (17, 11, 5)…great. Steven Adams had a similar game in his 5th game of his rookie season…he and Mason Plumlee are doing somewhat similar numbers, while being on better teams (not saying much), but they are playing…they both have Playoff experience and FIBA experience to boot…
So again tanking for Noel is helping in what way when you play in the best way to develop the talent you have on your team and draft well would have gotten you equal or better assets in both the 2013 and 2014 draft?
All the childish insults to the side as that is all you seem to be good for…Your team stinks and it is going to take longer to get the stench out because Hinke’s #1 option was tanking
Fans of Failure unite! LoL…comical.
Haha easy with the fan of failure its not even a good joke and its more like fan of hope. We didn’t tank for noel. We had pretty much the same squad we’d had for years when we traded for him. And trading jrue for him and the eventual 10th pick essentially set us up to get a franchise changing talent like embiid. We wouldn’t have been bad enough to get embiid so based off the assumption embiid reaches 75% of his potential I like that deal a lot, its a big haul. Not to mention we got saric, who would’ve went in the top 5 or so if he was coming straight to the nba. They made the right picks in the 2014 draft by taking the best players with the highest potential regardless of circumstance. Im not sold on the 2013 draft, noel has been showing improvement but verdicts still out on him. I really don’t like MCW especially his fit on this team but he has played better recently. Then again he wasn’t that high of a draft pick and was in an awful draft class.
If you were smart you would have been able to infer that I did not like the bynum trade, but actually looking back I do like it because it’s the reason we cleaned house and are on this new path with at least some hope. Whether this method works I don’t know but at least we’re giving ourselves a shot to be a contender unlike our teams of the past few decades.
So what team are you a fan of? Just because once I know your gibberish will probably make more sense
I’ve been a Sixer’s fan since birth, but I have since enough to know right from wrong despite what I want from my home team!
I’d much rather have Jrue and Vucevic to build around these past two years with lottery picks we earned by our record, rather than tanking for what you call “a shot”…
It isn’t cool to sabotage your coach and players’ development for lottery balls that historically never quite fell as people planned for. The #1 pick isn’t a guarantee. Sure getting Embiid and Saric on potential sounds great, but neither is getting experience this year neither are guaranteed to bring much to the team.
On the other hand You could get a Marcus Smart and Nurkic and be just as good if not better in the future…your team would still be in rebuilding phase you would still have young assets to move (MCW could’ve been moved early on to get another pick or young shooter)…
The point is with a plan and a solid organization you can develop regardless of your pick and build your future in a way that is exciting for your fans…
Hinkie hasn’t earned my hope and the benefit of doubt. He so far has shown to be disconnected and I wouldn’t be surprised if in 2 years there is no more Hinkie or Bret Brown…Noel is traded for a pick and Sixers are still rebuilding.
It is not a good situation…in any way.
Also as I figured you comprehension skills may be a bit off…Spur tanked for Duncan…right…He was a special player many teams tried to lose for, but Spurs did…Hate to let you Fans of Failure in on this, but There is no LeBron or Duncan in this draft or the next….sorry. You tanked for Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid thus far…we’ll see if they grab another damaged asset in the 2015 draft
We’re drafting highly talented injured prospects. Then we’re letting them sit out and get fully healthy. I guess you missed Noel’s double double the other night where he also had 5 blocks.
Really…I missed Noel’s double double and 5 block game (his best game of his career thus far)…that’s the defense? Gotcha. Yup I missed it.
The point is Noel isn’t someone you tank for. The point is in that Draft if the Sixers ended up with Giannis and Archie Goodwin, Rudy Gobert and Tim Hardaway Jr. Or Ben McLemore and Mason Plumlee would they better or worst off for it??
Same thing in this draft…If Sixers picked Marcus Smart and Noah Vonleh OR Aaron Gordon and Doug McDermott…would they be better or worst??
As I stated these guys can be great role players, but under whose management? Guys happy with losing for lottery balls?
Ya’ll can have it. I don’t respect that strategy and isn’t doing Noel, MCW or Embiid any good…And it is killing their coach, who could have very well with resources bought more of the Spurs culture to the team like Mike Budenholzer, but we’ll never know, because losing was option #1 for Hinke as well as the previous regime that did the terrible Bynum deal
“they aren’t building like any championship team I can recall”
A couple of teams I can think of built a championship directly from tanking… The 83 Rockets. Sure the ring came over a decade later but the centrepiece came through that draft. And let’s not forget the Celtics moved a bunch of assets they got through the draft, as well as some 1st round picks for KG… and they ended up winning a ring.
And as far as building a contender, the tanking strategy has some history of success, especially for small markets. ’02 Cavs for Lebron… made Finals. The ’07 Sonics… they could have added KD to Ray Allen and Lewis but moved both vets to start that season. I’m pretty sure they would have been pretty good with Ray, Rashard and KD, but they tore it down and began tank mode before they moved. The next year they drafted Westbrook… then Harden. The ’12 Warriors shut down Curry and Lee after moving Ellis for Bogut, who was injured for the rest of the season. He wasn’t gonna play at all and they knew it. This one was a bit different because they didn’t tank for the #1 pick, but they tanked to protect their pick that would have gone to the Jazz if it was outside of the top 6. The tanking improved their odds for a top 6 pick. Today’s contending Warrior team is a direct result of that tank job. So it works.
I don’t like tanking either but it’s a viable strategy for some teams.
None of those examples indicate that tanking “worked”…You leave out other major factors…Having a plan, having good management, player development, health, etc.
Sixers are tanking as a gamble, they are not developing a culture in these two years, so they are letting their coach get associated with losing, tainting their young talent with losing and becoming a lesser desired franchise to attract free agents and trade partners…
Come on man…the 83 Rockets? Bottom line you can’t aimlessly fish for assets without regard for the assets you have under your care. Sixers (Hinkie) are doing these young players a disservice. I rather have my team fall off for a while and have older vets usher in young talent and watch our youth blossom and be in position to flip that potential into a preferred destination for a star free agent or big trade to change the cards.
It is great to get a star, but the last time the Sixers picked up a Hall of Fame talent in the draft it wasn’t pretty and nor did it lead to a championship, but those who were fans of the Iverson era sure were entertained and invested…
That’s all you can ask for as a fan of basketball…Don’t cheat me. These organization and players make tons of money, so if I’m paying into the sport as well as buying into the idea of it is the highest level of competition don’t trifle with that…honor it by putting your best foot forward.
Sure Spurs holding out an injured Robinson to better their chances of getting Duncan is a form of tanking, but they didn’t quit the season…many players were impowered that season and when Tim came in he had an even stronger cast of players/vets around him to aide in his development.
When Embiid gets healthy who is going to teach him?? There is no David Robinson on the Sixers. Who is teaching and challenging Noel, MCW? Wroten has had a decent season and they are openly shopping him, probably MCW too. It is not a great organization right now. I don’t know how anyone can defend it.
If the Sixers end up with the 4th-6th pick this year and Okafor and Muidiay are off the board will it still be worth it?
As a Sixer prisoner (fan of circumstance) I’m all for going young and rebooting, but Celtics, Orlando, Suns, Raptors 2 years ago, Hawks 2 years ago, Minnesota, even Utah are all on track to remain much better than Sixers, because their young guys are being developed and assured they matter. When free agents look around and trades are happening these teams have more attractive young talent.
If Embiid comes in next year averaging 18-20, 10, 2blks and looks like a budding star…great, but with two separate stress fractures already in his history form just wear and tear on his young body…is it going to really be better year 4, 8, 12? Who will he play with that will be able to compete against much better organizations that will have their teams built to win as well?
No offense but I didn’t read your whole post. Lol. Damn that was long, and I’m a slow reader… Two things that don’t mix. You are obviously more passionate about the sixers tanking than I am. I will say this about the part I stopped reading… The 83 Rockets tanked to shit. No doubt about it. It was a race to be in the coin toss for Olajuwon. Lucky they won the flip or they could have made the same mistake Portland did. And if THAT happened, oh shit.
If you’re a Philly guy keep your head up. Your 6ers are going through a rough time man. Keep your chin up man. I’m from Toronto… Proof that things eventually turn around. At least you’re guys play hard. They aren’t afraid to mix it up. I just hope the bad habits don’t stick when they fill the roster with talent.
For sure…I’m not upset with the players…they are playing hard for Bret Brown…I’m not a Hinkie fan or of the ownership. Philly sporting organizations have a history of being inept. I just don’t like seeing young guys and new coaches being sabotaged and made a mockery around the league. When Hinkie is fired and the ownership group once again looks to sell of shares of the time to cut and run again it will be 2-4 years wasted.
Toronto did it the right way to me…play who you have to build up your young assets and then go get budding studs and pay them…Lowry, Patrick Patterson, Amir are all solid. Now they are finding our Ross doesn’t have it to be more consistent to compliment DeRozan, so they need to upgrade there and you will be set…Ross and Hansborough in a packaged deal for a solid wing would be a great move.
celtics era shaq weights much more than 300… maybe 400
Probably how that sniper caught him in the ACL…Shaq gave zero fux in the end…he is having a great retirement as well.