04.11.18 2 hours ago

Joel Embiid was back on the court on Wednesday night, putting shots up in a black mask just a few days after successful surgery to repair a broken bone below his eye. It was an encouraging sight for Sixers fans as the team got ready for its final game of the regular season.

But with the postseason looming this weekend and Embiid’s status uncertain, there’s still a lot to be answered for with the Process’s health. Embiid appeared on the floor on Wednesday before the Sixers took on the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid appeared wearing the black mask he previewed with a “LOL” on Instagram a day earlier.

While he got shots up in the mask during warmups, Embiid looked like his usual self as far as his shooting stroke is concerned and didn’t appear uncomfortable with his new headgear.

