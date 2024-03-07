Technicals got handed out with less than 10 seconds remaining in Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz. The Bulls were nursing a one point lead and the Jazz, unsurprisingly, were playing the free throw game, with Collin Sexton committing a personal foul on DeMar DeRozan right in front of Chicago’s bench.

It’s unclear what got said after this, but some words got exchanged between Sexton and members of Chicago’s bench, which led to a whole lot of people congregating around one another. Things really looked like they boiled over when a Bulls assistant, Chris Fleming, and John Collins engaged in some pushing and shoving with one another.

Pushing and shoving near Bulls bench. pic.twitter.com/YM0dE3xoja — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) March 7, 2024

Non mais John Collins qui s’attrape avec un assistant des Bulls 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/yfsgeUOIMb — 50 Nuances 🇺🇸🏀 (@50NuancesDeNBA) March 7, 2024

After the referees looked things over, both Fleming and Collins got technical fouls, but in a fortuitous turn for Utah, so did Chicago’s Torrey Craig, who was on the bench with an injury. This led to Utah getting a technical free throw, which Jordan Clarkson took and made. And after DeRozan shot and made both of his free throws, the Jazz got the ball with 9.3 seconds left while facing a two point deficit.

While Clarkson got a good look from three and missed, Chicago kept the door cracked open, as Coby White corralled the rebound but stepped out of bounds. But they were unable to make anything of it, because while Sexton got an open look in the corner, he was unable to connect and the Bulls got out of Utah with a 119-117 win.