john collins jazz bulls
Twitter
DimeMag

John Collins And A Bulls Assistant Were Given Technical Fouls For Some Pushing And Shoving During A Scrum

Technicals got handed out with less than 10 seconds remaining in Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz. The Bulls were nursing a one point lead and the Jazz, unsurprisingly, were playing the free throw game, with Collin Sexton committing a personal foul on DeMar DeRozan right in front of Chicago’s bench.

It’s unclear what got said after this, but some words got exchanged between Sexton and members of Chicago’s bench, which led to a whole lot of people congregating around one another. Things really looked like they boiled over when a Bulls assistant, Chris Fleming, and John Collins engaged in some pushing and shoving with one another.

After the referees looked things over, both Fleming and Collins got technical fouls, but in a fortuitous turn for Utah, so did Chicago’s Torrey Craig, who was on the bench with an injury. This led to Utah getting a technical free throw, which Jordan Clarkson took and made. And after DeRozan shot and made both of his free throws, the Jazz got the ball with 9.3 seconds left while facing a two point deficit.

While Clarkson got a good look from three and missed, Chicago kept the door cracked open, as Coby White corralled the rebound but stepped out of bounds. But they were unable to make anything of it, because while Sexton got an open look in the corner, he was unable to connect and the Bulls got out of Utah with a 119-117 win.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All Hail Liquid Mike, The Next Great Midwestern Rock Band
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
×