Go Behind-The-Scenes With John Wall In His ESPN The Magazine Body Issue Video

John Wall wants to the be the greatest point guard who ever played the game. That’s what he tells ESPN’s cameras while they were filming a short video in conjunction with his appearance in ESPN The Magazine’s 2013 Body Issue.

But Wall isn’t that far removed from the edge of the draft bust abyss. After a disappointing second season that saw his effective field goal percentage (already low at 42.7 percent) dip to 42.4 percent with his assists per game also drop from his rookie average of 8.3 to 8.0, Wall appeared to be on his way to an injury-plagued NBA career beset by unrealized potential. This was especially true after a non-traumatic patella injury kept him from the first half of the 2012-13 season.

That’s why the latter portion of last season was so great to see, with an improved jump-shot (not to mention better form) to combine with his still-devastating penetration.

Wall’s transformation came about despite looking far from svelte early in his rehabilitation process. But now he has a more tone body and his Washington Wizards have a lot more to be exited about with a healthy Wall, a blossoming Bradley Beal, a do-it-all rookie small forward in Otto Porter, and a re-signed 3&D staple, Martell Webster. All is looking good for Wall, so of course now is the time to get naked for a national publication.

