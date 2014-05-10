John Wall Had His Eyeball Scratched In Game 3

The Wizards got stomped by a Pacers defense that appears revitalized after a late-season slide. Aside from handing homecourt back to the Pacers, the Wizards now have to deal with a difficult injury to their all-star point guard John Wall, who scratched his eyeball in the third quarter of Friday night’s Game 3 loss.

The severity of the cut on his eyeball, which makes it barely discernible, came when Wall told CSN Washington, “I barely could see after I got hit in the eye. I got a cut on my eye so I had to put contacts in to get the medicine to cover the cut.”

During a drive early in the second half, he was poked in the eye by Lance Stephenson. His backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, reiterated how bothersome it was, and claimed Wall “said a few times it was bothering him and that he couldn’t really see.”

Wizards coach Randy Wittman said Wall will be good to go for Game 4 on Sunday (8 p.m. ET ESPN). Wall is wearing contact lenses on Saturday dipped in a solution that will help the eye.

But on his forays into the paint, who’s to say Wall doesn’t get another finger or elbow in the eye. Wall had a playoff-high seven turnovers during Indiana’s 85-63 win in Washington on Friday night to take a 2-1 series lead. Washington will need Wall to even the series tomorrow night, but if he’s still encountering vision problems it could mean the Wizards are sunk.

