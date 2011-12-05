John Wall Takes Over Dime China

There are a lot of very cool things that happen on daily basis here at Dime. 10 years in, among lots of other things, we still get excited every time the new issue arrives, every time we pull off a great photo shoot with a player, or every time one of the team pens an inspired story for the magazine or web site. For a small company made up of guys always trying to do big things, the little stuff never gets old.

One of those things that has popped up in recent years is the result of our collaboration with Dime China. It always blows our minds when we see Dime translated and repackaged into a product for Chinese basketball fans. For a magazine that started in our apartments in Philly a decade ago, stuff like this will never cease to be cool.

We just received this image from our counterparts in China, giving us a look at the new cover of Dime China, featuring John Wall.

