John Wall Is Going Back To School This Summer To Finish His Degree

In the one-and-done era, it’s somewhat disingenuous of many NBA players to emphasize the importance of a college education to the younger generation. However, a number of guys who left school early to enter the league have later returned to finish their degrees.

That’s what Wizards superstar John Wall plans to do this summer when he’ll re-enroll at the University of Kentucky to work on obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business.

Wall played just a single season at Kentucky before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He’s since found tremendous success as a pro athlete, but at the same time, he understands the importance of preparing himself for the next stage of life.