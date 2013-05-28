John Wall Stars in Red Bull Midnight Run 2013 Trailer

The opening season of Red Bull Midnight Run was a resounding success, bringing the best players from New York, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. to the Barclays Center to battle for ultimate bragging rights. [Watch highlights of the championship here]

Year Two of Midnight Run is coming, and it’s going to bigger and badder than last year with more cities, more players and even better competition. John Wall is here to preview Season Two:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Red Bull Midnight Run kicks off June 1 with events taking place in nine cities across the US with the goal of settling the long-standing debate: Which city produces the best basketball players?

The top 100 players, which consist of D-leaguers, street ballers, former college standouts, overseas players, and more, will compete for the chance to rep their city in the ultimate bragging rights battle. The eight best players from DC, Atlanta, Chicago, NYC, LA, Philly, Indianapolis, Houston and Nola will go on to represent in an epic final at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Check out the official Midnight Run site here.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook