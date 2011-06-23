John Wall To Wesley Matthews: The NBA Draft Through The Eyes Of The Players

This is around the time you hear all the stories, all the cliches. This is the moment I’ve been working for…I’ve dreamed about this my whole life…I can’t wait to just get to work, I don’t care who picks me…They are all true, but cliche nonetheless. The NBA Draft is a big night, and it’ll shape many young careers. Transcendent players will be spectacular no matter what. But what about those other guys? Guys who fit well in one system but might struggle in another? Sometimes it’s as simple as which team picks you that determines whether you make it in the league or get flushed out.

In 1984, what was the difference between Michael Jordan and Brian Martin? On the night of the draft? Nothing, besides 182 picks. Tonight, everyone will be equal, everyone will be rookies. Kyrie Irving could become a bust just as soon as Nolan Smith.

Still, they all know the significance of it. But do they feel the same? Does every player get the same jitters? The same routine? No. Not at all. Back in April, I spoke with Wizards’ guard Mo Evans on a number of topics, including a recap of what happened on the night of June 27, 2001, when no one called his name:

Dime: Can you remember your reactions on Draft night when you weren’t drafted? How do you overcome something like that?

ME: For me, it was devastating. I had a draft party; it was small. It was just my girlfriend at the time, my mom and my dad, my sister, the kids, my agent and his wife. We had a draft party at his house. I remember specifics and all of that and I remember where I was projected in the draft and I never saw my name. I had only worked out for teams in a specific draft range because I did so well in the combine. I had set a few records there. So everything was lined up for where I was supposed to be but for some reason, no one called my name…not in the first round or the second. I just remember going out to the curb and just crying. I was really, really hurt. My feelings were hurt. The next day I went back home. I took that night and I told myself the rest of that night, I was going to get it out then and be ready to work the next day. I went back into the gym with my dad and agent and we had a great, great workout. Two weeks later, I was signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a free-agent contract for two years, so that just shows that I know God had a plan for me and I know that it’s kinda the same way in the NBA. A lot of times, you have disappointments because you play so many games and you have to know how to push that aside, persevere and take those 24 hours to the next day or two that you have to get ready and refocus for the next game or you won’t be able to make it in this league. You have to have that resiliency and that resolve.

In the latest issue of the magazine, I did a piece on another undrafted player, Portland’s Wesley Matthews. He echoed what Evans said: it was shocking, it was hurtful, it was just an awful moment, especially with the family around feeling let down.

Those feelings of guilt and anger fueled Matthews and Evans to make it. For hundreds of others, they didn’t.

John Wall and Ben Gordon didn’t have to feel any of this. Wall was the clear top pick from the moment he declared. Gordon says he knew he would be the third pick in the 2004 Draft for weeks.

“Yeah, I knew I was gonna be the third pick that day,” he told me earlier this week. “I didn’t know for sure because nothing is ever 100 percent sure, but people were already â€“ different agents and stuff â€“ I remember walking through the hallway and people knew what team I was going to already…like agents and people who talk to the GMs and all that. I had a good hunch from my last workout with Chicago. I figured I had a good chance to go there.”