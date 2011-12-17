John Wall’s Monster Crossover and Dunk on the Sixers

We mentioned it in today’s Smack, but it deserves it’s own look here: In last night’s preseason Wizards/Sixers game, near the end of the third quarter, John Wall dusted Evan Turner with a crossover and then unleashed hell on Craig Brackens.
Not a bad start to the NBA season – John Wall look ready to go:
John Wall looks ready to go? he had like a million turnovers. (okay, 6.)
You forgot to mention they were down 40 when he got the dunk bro.. Wizards will suck again this year
the wizards really look ready to go haha
Nice dunk but bad team
John Wall, #1. Evan Turner, #2. And here we see an example.
Carry on the crossover
Pat Cassidy looks ready to Blow.
not just pat
the entire dime crew has been all over wall’s d*ck all summer long
Kyle Irving >= John Wall?
@sx, @RonNation that’s because Wall is the future of the league…yeah the Wizards are terrible but watch what he does this season, he’s a beast
@Brokejumper No chance, not even close…even unproven, Wall is top 10 PG in the league right now