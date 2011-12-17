John Wall’s Monster Crossover and Dunk on the Sixers

#Philadelphia 76ers #Dunks #Video
12.17.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

We mentioned it in today’s Smack, but it deserves it’s own look here: In last night’s preseason Wizards/Sixers game, near the end of the third quarter, John Wall dusted Evan Turner with a crossover and then unleashed hell on Craig Brackens.

Not a bad start to the NBA season – John Wall look ready to go:

