WNBA players are moving. This is true in the literal sense — the league’s biggest stars are increasingly changing teams in free agency — while at the same time, they’re seizing a bigger platform. Players come together, whether it be on super teams or around collective action.

The premiere of Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story on Tubi last month highlighted both tracks. The film follows four stars on and off the court: Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones, as well as retired legend Sheryl Swoopes. Rather than simply joining a chorus of voices documenting the growth of women’s sports, the film shows that growth through the lives of four women who helped enable it.

“Just having something out there, I’m hoping will inspire people to tell their own stories,” Ogwumike recently told Dime. “But mostly it will inspire others who care to support those stories, and I’m really happy to have been a part of a project that can catalyze that, I’m hoping.”

As president of the executive committee of the WNBA Players Association, Ogwumike was involved in the original planning around the doc. But it took some urging from executive director Terri Jackson before Ogwumike agreed to be a subject of it herself.

Director Andrea Buccilla told Swish Appeal she wanted subjects who represent each major archetype fans recognize among WNBA athletes. Ogwumike was the natural fit as the embodiment of an advocate and ambassador for the game. Jones is in a different position, pushing for her first championship in the thick of her prime. For her, the film was important to show fans there’s room for play within all the work.

“I think I’m a pretty funny person most of the time, and I can make people feel welcome … I call it, like, the Bahamian side of myself,” Jones, who grew up in Freeport, told Dime. “I have a straight face and I’m locked in, so my personality doesn’t show as much while I’m on the basketball court.”

The doc goes behind the scenes on the 2023 WNBA season, in which Jones changed teams for the first time in her career and pushed for a championship with the New York Liberty. The pressure of that task only set in as it went along. And losing to the shorthanded Las Vegas Aces in New York in Game Four of the WNBA Finals only intensified the desire Jones and her teammates possess heading into the 2024 season, which tips off this May.

“This year, we’re established, right? We know exactly what our identity’s gonna be,” Jones said. “It’s not a situation of great players coming together, but not really knowing how they’re going to mess or how they’re going to gel or what the chemistry is going to be like.