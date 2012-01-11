Jordan Brand “Coaches vs. Cancer” Sneaker Collection

Team Jordan schools are doing their part to raise awareness of cancer and promote healthy living by joining the Coaches vs. Cancer movement. This month, players at North Carolina, Georgetown, Marquette and Cal will be rocking pink Js – the Jordan CP3.V, Jordan Play In These II and Air Jordan 8.0 – to show their support. Check ’em out:

