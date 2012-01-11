Jordan Brand “Coaches vs. Cancer” Sneaker Collection

Team Jordan schools are doing their part to raise awareness of cancer and promote healthy living by joining the Coaches vs. Cancer movement. This month, players at North Carolina, Georgetown, Marquette and Cal will be rocking pink Js – the Jordan CP3.V, Jordan Play In These II and Air Jordan 8.0 – to show their support. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Im feeling the pink and gray ones on the end. Do you guys have better/more views of these shoes?
@ Chicagorilla
Yeah, that’s the Air Jordan 8.0. Unfortunately that’s the only photo we have. Look for them on the court soon!
Aron, how can I get my hands on any of those shoes, mainly the CP3’s and the Play In These?
@ Michael
I believe these colorways will be player exclusives.
@AP
I been waiting on Nike to come back with a remake of the AIR RAIDS that Tim Hardaway used to rock. Those were the perfect shoes to hoop in outside. The jordan brand made some close to it last year. I think it was the DWade outside shoes, but they weren’t as nice. The ones in this picture look kinda slick though.