Jordan Brand “Coaches vs. Cancer” Sneaker Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.11.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Team Jordan schools are doing their part to raise awareness of cancer and promote healthy living by joining the Coaches vs. Cancer movement. This month, players at North Carolina, Georgetown, Marquette and Cal will be rocking pink Js – the Jordan CP3.V, Jordan Play In These II and Air Jordan 8.0 – to show their support. Check ’em out:

Jordan Brand "Coaches vs. Cancer" Collection

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Jordan 8.0Georgetown UniversityJordan BrandJordan CP3.VJordan Play In These IIMarquette UniversityStyle - Kicks and GearUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIAUniversity Of North Carolina

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP