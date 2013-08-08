Jordan Brand Introduces The “Blake & Drain” Campaign Apparel Line With Blake Griffin

Jordan Brand, with Blake Griffin, has officially introduced a footwear and apparel line featuring the gear from the “Blake & Drain” commercial. Available at Jordan Brand and Nike retail locations, it features the Jordan Super.Fly 2, Jordan Fragmented Elephant Short, Air Jordan Dri-FIT Crew, Air Jordan VIII, Jordan Super Flight Backpack, Jordan Legend Basketball and Jordan Dominate Wristband.

While the commercial was a hit (it featured D’arryl Drain aka “Dr. Drain” and Griffin running cats on the blacktop), Jordan also launched the “Lift off with Blake” mobile experience where fans can film themselves throwing a lob and see how Griffin throws it down through the mobile platform.

