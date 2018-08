Recently, Jordan Brand released a new commercial for the popular Melo M10, Carmelo Anthony‘s latest signature sneaker. Dubbed as “Subway” and debuting this past weekend along with the sneaker, the clip showcases a couple of New York Knicks fans freaking out about a game. Luckily, they have ‘Melo rising to the moment.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.