Revealed: On-Court Collection For 2013 Jordan Brand Classic

We already broke the news earlier this week that Jordan Brand was stepping it up again this year with the. But now that we have a break from tournament action and coverage, here are the official images. Not only willbe performing after the game on April 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but the teams will be sporting some incredibly wild Air Jordan XX8s

I had already seen samples that closely resembled these two distinct XX8s, stopping by a Jordan suite during NBA All-Star Weekend where I got the chance to see a number of never-before-released colorways. There were some eye-popping designs, and this red pair was one of my favorites (looks pretty similar to what we’ll see in the JB Classic).

The Jordan Brand Classic tripleheader will begin with the International Game at 3:30 p.m., New York Regional Game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the All-American Game to be nationally televised at 8 p.m on ESPN2

