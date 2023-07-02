Since arriving at the trade deadline four years ago, Jordan Clarkson has found a comfortable home in Utah, emerging as a Sixth Man of the Year Award winner and fully embracing his abilities as a scoring guard.

This past season, Clarkson moved into the starting lineup for the surprisingly competitive Jazz and averaged 20.8 points and 4.4 assists per game, both career highs. Coming off another strong season, Clarkson made a mildly surprising move, as he decided to pick up his player option for the 2023-24 season instead of declining it, hitting the open market, and becoming a presumably very in-demand unrestricted free agent.

All of that paved the way for Clarkson and the Jazz to sit down and hammer out a contract extension, and on Sunday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the two sides figured something out to keep Clarkson in Utah for the foreseeable future. The 31-year-old guard and the Jazz came to an agreement on a three-year renegotiation and extension, one that will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Utah's Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Clarkson’s been an important piece of the puzzle ever since he got to Utah, and while him picking up his player option made this seem inevitable, it’s a good bit of business by both sides to get it done.