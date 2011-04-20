Jordan Fly Wade – Dwyane Wade Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
04.20.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Spike Lee isn’t the only one getting some fresh kicks from Jordan Brand. You might have noticed Dwyane Wade lacing up some heat the other night, and thankfully he tweeted a nice picture. If you didn’t know about the Jordan Fly Wade yet, you do now.

What do you think?

