Jordan Fly Wade – Dwyane Wade Player Exclusive

Spike Lee isn’t the only one getting some fresh kicks from Jordan Brand. You might have noticed Dwyane Wade lacing up some heat the other night, and thankfully he tweeted a nice picture. If you didn’t know about the Jordan Fly Wade yet, you do now.
What do you think?
Jordan Is Not Going To Allow A Player To Have A Nice Signature Shoe…You Have To Go Straight Through NIKE To Create That HEAT (No Pun Intended)…If They Comfortable & Light I Might Give Them A Pass, But The Design Is Week….
@Jazz Man ,if you really didnt want a pun intended, you would have not capitalized HEAT, like the Miami HEAT do.
Funny Guy…No Miami HEATâ„¢…NIKE HEAT…
I LOVE WADE SNEAKERS JORDAM FLY WADE, THEY ARE COOL.
Give your boy a pair of these!!