After sharing with you guys what I received in the mail yesterday, I wanted to fill you in with some more information that I’ve been able to obtain about Carmelo Anthony‘s latest shoe, the Jordan Melo M7 Advance. Jordan Brand sent out only 21 packs (a multiple of 7, Melo’s jersey number) to Carmelo’s family as well as New York influencers and media to tell the deeper story and create some buzz during the playoffs.

As for the tokens, they are a play on old school New York subway tokens. Each token highlights a specific portion of Carmelo’s new crest, paying tribute to his family, his cultural heritage and the cities he grew up in and calls home.

And while the Melo M7 Advance looks familiar, as the midsole and outsole are what we’ve seen on the Jordan Melo M7, the upper has made a big change in both appearance and material. For the first time in Jordan Brand history, they’ve introduced Flywire into one of their basketball shoes, making the Melo M7 even lighter for the playoff run, weighing in at 14.75 ounces.

Here’s the good news: You will have a chance to cop these kicks, but only 144 pairs of the royal blue Knicks colorway will drop on June 1 for $130. Unfortunately, the shoe won’t be sold in the pack I was sent, but rather in regular packaging. Also on that day, two other colorways – another Knicks and black/white – will also release. Altogether, only 1500 pairs will be sold in the New York area.

