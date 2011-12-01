Jordan Melo M8 “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen Carmelo Anthony‘s eighth signature shoe, the Jordan Melo M8. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition, made exclusively for Carmelo’s game (most likely) against the Celtics in the newly renovated Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day. Check it out:

Source: Nice Kicks

