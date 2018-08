By now you’ve seen Carmelo Anthony‘s latest signature shoe, the Jordan Melo M8. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Syracuse” edition, made exclusively for the undefeated Syracuse Orange. Check it out:

