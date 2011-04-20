Jordan Spizike – Spike Lee Player Exclusives

Life has to be good if you’re Spike Lee. When he’s not making movies with ‘Melo, he’s getting laced by Jordan Brand with some player exclusives – of a shoe named after him – in a New York Knicks colorway. Check ’em out:
Those Blue Ones Look So Sexy…Where Can I Get A Pair (Even Though I See It Says Player Exclusive)…I Need Those A.S.A.P.
^
yo, so i dnt like the spizikes at all. but DAMN when i saw those blue knicks colorway…i was like shhhhhhit. those are sexy.
definetly wuldnt mind walking round nyc in those. reppin’ hard.