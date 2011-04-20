Jordan Spizike – Spike Lee Player Exclusives

Life has to be good if you’re Spike Lee. When he’s not making movies with ‘Melo, he’s getting laced by Jordan Brand with some player exclusives – of a shoe named after him – in a New York Knicks colorway. Check ’em out:

Which one do you like?

