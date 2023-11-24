The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to an 11-4 start to the 2023-24 season and look like a young team making the leap into being a real contender in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams take the starring roles for the young Thunder, but Josh Giddey has also developed into an important piece in the starting lineup with his ability to be a secondary creator next to Gilgeous-Alexander. However, Giddey is now facing serious allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl after a photo that went viral this week on Twitter and TikTok.

On Friday, Giddey was asked about the situation twice after practice, saying he had “no further comment” and understood people asking the question but that he would not be speaking on it.

Josh Giddey was asked a follow up about the situation: pic.twitter.com/BqkB7uk3DZ — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was also asked about the situation and likewise said he’d have no comment, calling it a “personal matter.”

Mark Daigneault was asked about the Josh Giddey situation: pic.twitter.com/VfKsPP31m0 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

It’s not surprising neither Giddey nor Daigneault would want to make an official statement on the matter right now, but at some point there will need to be an investigation to confirm details of the alleged relationship and determine what comes next in terms of potential legal problems Giddey could face, beyond whatever happens with the league.