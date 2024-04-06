Josh Hart Got A Flagrant 2 For Kicking Javonte Green In The Head

Despite going through much of the second half of the season without OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, the New York Knicks are still in the hunt for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. While Jalen Brunson is the driving force behind the team’s success, a major contributor is Josh Hart, whose defense, rebounding, and playmaking have provided a much-needed lift.

New York went to Chicago on Friday night hoping to pick up a win over a team that has already clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and as an added boost, Anunoby is back for the first time since mid-March. But with a little more than 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Hart had to leave the game after he flailed his left leg out and caught Javonte Green in the side of the head.

While it definitely looked like it hurt, Green was fortunately able to stay in the game and knock down a pair of free throws after this. As for Hart, he got hit with a Flagrant 2, and even though it did not seem like he was intentionally trying to kick Green’s head, that ended up not mattering in the eyes of the officials.

At the time of his ejection, Hart had a rebound and an assist in 11 minutes of work.