Josh Hart Will Return To The Knicks After Picking Up His Player Option

Josh Hart was among the top midseason additions in the NBA this season, as he got moved from Portland to New York and became a key piece of the Knicks as they reached the second round of the playoffs.

Hart quickly endeared himself to the New York fans and head coach Tom Thibodeau with his two-way effort, showing his skills as a defender, cutter, and rebounder, particularly in the Knicks’ series win against the Cavaliers. That performance all but assured that he would opt-out of his deal and test free agency, with Hart confirming that was his plan earlier in June in an interview with Taylor Rooks. But as it turns out, he had a change of heart, as the former Villanova Wildcat decided to pick up the $12.9 million option in his contract and return to the Knicks.

New York Knicks G/F Josh Hart has opted into his $12.9 million contract to return for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2023

Hart did say he would like to return to the Knicks, but it is a bit of a surprise that he decided against hitting the open market. It stands to reason, then, that this would clear the way for Hart and New York’s front office to sit down and hammer out the details in a month, with Ian Begley of SNY noting that Hart is eligible for an extension worth more than $80 million in August.