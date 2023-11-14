The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics squared off at TD Garden on Monday in what was potentially the most anticipated NBA matchup of the evening. The long-time Atlantic Division rivals also put together an entertaining contest, with the Celtics taking an eight-point lead into the closing period at home. While the result was still in doubt in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Knicks forward Josh Hart made the game all the more memorable with a play that you simply do not see often on a basketball court.

Hart caught a pass from Jalen Brunson in the left quarter with Celtics guard Jrue Holiday attempting to close out and prevent an open three-point attempt. Hart then began to raise up as if he was firing a three-pointer but, well, the video can only do it justice.

I have never seen anyone do what Josh Hart just did pic.twitter.com/BLkfh6Bzbl — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 14, 2023

Hart let Holiday fly by him and, before landing himself, managed to throw the ball off the defender in mid-air. Then, Hart let the ball bounce before he gathered and calmly connected on a wild three-pointer.

Needless to say, this may not happen again in the NBA all season, and it took some tremendous creativity from Hart. It also required a bit of luck in the way that Holiday closed out and, if not for Hart making the shot, it may not have garnered the same level of national traction. Still, this is one that earned the attention, and it was a phenomenal play.