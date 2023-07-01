Josh Richardson Is Signing A Two-Year Deal With The Miami Heat

Veteran wings are at a premium in the modern NBA, and Josh Richardson fits the bill. The former Tennessee Volunteers standout is an eight-year veteran of the league, though Richardson has bounced around in recent years, appearing for five teams in the last four seasons. Richardson finished the 2022-23 campaign in a New Orleans Pelicans uniform, playing 23 games after appearing 42 times for the San Antonio Spurs during the same season.

Richardson averaged 10.1 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range overall in 2022-23, and he has averaged double figures in seven consecutive seasons. He will turn 30 years old before the start of the 2022-23 season, but Richardson remains a strong defender and a versatile piece that is malleable into the majority of perimeter contexts. Notably, Richardson has also converted 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts combined over the last two seasons (539 attempts).

Next season Richardson will return to the team that drafted him, as Shams Charania reported he will sign a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, with a player option on the second year.

Richardson's deal to return to Miami includes a player option, per sources. https://t.co/IPk4mig6PP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Richardson will be part of the Heat’s effort to replace Gabe Vincent and (almost assuredly) Max Strus. The former is headed to the Lakers while the latter is expected to join the Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade. Richardson will give Erik Spoelstra another veteran 3-and-D option as Miami looks to reset its backcourt rotation a bit after another trip to the Finals.