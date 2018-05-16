Marcus Smart Went After J.R. Smith Following A Flagrant Foul On Al Horford

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
05.15.18

Getty Image


The Boston Celtics turned on the jets down the stretch in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics just looked like they were playing harder in the fourth quarter, while the Cavs looked lethargic and frustrated. Those frustrations boiled over during one sequence that saw J.R. Smith shove Al Horford, much to the chagrin of Marcus Smart.

Late in the fourth quarter, Smart tossed up a lob to Horford, who looked like he was going to have an easy dunk. Instead, Smith prevented the jam from happening by shoving Horford into the crowd, which led to Smart coming over and trying to start things with Cleveland’s veteran guard.

It seemed like Smith was heading for a flagrant two for a dangerous act that could have injured Horford, but instead, all he got was a flagrant one. Technical fouls were also assessed to Smith and Smart for their confrontation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsAl HorfordBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJR SMITHMARCUS SMART

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 7 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP