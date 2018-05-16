Getty Image

The Boston Celtics turned on the jets down the stretch in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics just looked like they were playing harder in the fourth quarter, while the Cavs looked lethargic and frustrated. Those frustrations boiled over during one sequence that saw J.R. Smith shove Al Horford, much to the chagrin of Marcus Smart.

Late in the fourth quarter, Smart tossed up a lob to Horford, who looked like he was going to have an easy dunk. Instead, Smith prevented the jam from happening by shoving Horford into the crowd, which led to Smart coming over and trying to start things with Cleveland’s veteran guard.

Jr Smith shoves Al Horford in the air, Marcus Smart ain't havin' it pic.twitter.com/WBHEgqATjj — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 16, 2018

It seemed like Smith was heading for a flagrant two for a dangerous act that could have injured Horford, but instead, all he got was a flagrant one. Technical fouls were also assessed to Smith and Smart for their confrontation.