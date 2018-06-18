Getty Image

J.R. Smith made one of the biggest mistakes in NBA Finals history when he dribbled out the clock in Game 1 following an offensive rebound with the game tied, thinking the Cavaliers were ahead.

That was the last time in the series Cleveland seemed to have any chance to get a win, with Golden State running away with a win in overtime and then cruising to victories in the next three games for a sweep and their second straight championship. Smith struggled throughout the series with inconsistent shooting and, like the rest of the Cavs, spotty at best defense, but the lasting memory for most of this year’s Finals, for either team, will be that Game 1 blunder.