jrue holiday
Getty Image
DimeMag

Jrue Holiday Agreed To A 4-Year, $135 Million Extension With The Celtics

The Boston Celtics made a few major trades this past offseason, one of which involved acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in the aftermath of the Blazers sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. It was quite the coup for Boston, because while Holiday is a perfect fit in their backcourt due to his ability to impact winning on both ends of the floor, there was no chance the team could acquire him from the Bucks, which were viewed as their top challenger at the top of the Eastern Conference coming into the year.

Instead, Boston swung for the fences with the Blazers and made a deal happen. The next question: What would the future hold for Holiday, who had a player option for 2024-25? That got answered on Wednesday night, when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the two sides agreed to a 4-year extension worth $135 million.

Wojnarowski noted that Holiday is making history in becoming the fourth player who is 33 or older to get more than $100 million guaranteed.

Holiday has been fantastic for the Celtics during his first year in Boston, as he’s continued to play at an All-Defense level and is in the midst of the most efficient offensive season of his career. While his counting stats have fallen on an absolutely loaded Celtics squad, he’s shooting a career-best 43.1 percent from behind the three-point line.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×