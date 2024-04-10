The Boston Celtics made a few major trades this past offseason, one of which involved acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers in the aftermath of the Blazers sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. It was quite the coup for Boston, because while Holiday is a perfect fit in their backcourt due to his ability to impact winning on both ends of the floor, there was no chance the team could acquire him from the Bucks, which were viewed as their top challenger at the top of the Eastern Conference coming into the year.

Instead, Boston swung for the fences with the Blazers and made a deal happen. The next question: What would the future hold for Holiday, who had a player option for 2024-25? That got answered on Wednesday night, when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the two sides agreed to a 4-year extension worth $135 million.

BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Llln2yczSI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

Wojnarowski noted that Holiday is making history in becoming the fourth player who is 33 or older to get more than $100 million guaranteed.

Holiday will become the fourth player to sign a fully guaranteed deal worth more than $100 million at 33 or older – a list that also includes LeBron James, Steph Curry and Al Horford. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

Holiday has been fantastic for the Celtics during his first year in Boston, as he’s continued to play at an All-Defense level and is in the midst of the most efficient offensive season of his career. While his counting stats have fallen on an absolutely loaded Celtics squad, he’s shooting a career-best 43.1 percent from behind the three-point line.