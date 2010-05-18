Jrue Holiday: Expendable or Untouchable?

Just like the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise still in search of The Franchise.
Like the Pistons, the Sixers are having an identity crisis, with aging links to a more successful past still hanging around like outdated political figureheads — Rip, Ben and Tayshaun in Detroit; Allen Iverson in Philly — and only further confusing the younger talent who should have that No. 1 status in their sights. Like the Pistons (Ben Gordon, Charlie Villanueva), the Sixers are paying two non-franchise players franchise-level money (Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand) without franchise-level results.
And like the Pistons, who have seemingly pegged Rodney Stuckey to be their next potential star, the Sixers appear to be banking on their own talented young West Coast guard who can play both backcourt spots and showed flashes of future All-Star ability in his rookie year: Jrue Holiday.
I might be reading too much into nothing, but I think it’s significant that Holiday is reportedly going to represent the Sixers at tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery drawing. Teams only send players to the Lottery whom they see as a face of the franchise; In the last few years Brandon Roy has repped the Blazers, Dwyane Wade has gone for Miami, and Rudy Gay for Memphis, to name a few. Going to the Lottery doesn’t necessarily mean you’re being handed the reigns right away, but there’s a reason it wasn’t Jamaal Magloire, Mark Blount and Stromile Swift sitting behind those logos.
Is Jrue Holiday the future of the Sixers? The 6-4 guard was the youngest player in the NBA this season (he turns 20 next month), averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in just 23 minutes a night as a rookie. Earlier in the schedule his playing time was up and down as Lou Williams and Iverson were in and out of the lineup, but he started every game for Philly after Jan. 22, and following the All-Star break Holiday put up 11.9 ppg, 5.5 apg and 1.5 spg. Holiday got better as the season went on, and if the Sixers weren’t so bad and the League didn’t have so many other standout rookie point guards, he would have gotten more attention.
Again, Holiday is young — his older brother is still a junior in college — but he was one of Philly’s few bright spots this year. He’s strong and athletic at a position that demands strength and athleticism, he’s a better passer than he was given credit for coming out of UCLA, and he gets after his man on defense. If not a bona fide franchise centerpiece, down the line Holiday will at least be able to hold his own against the likes of Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and Brandon Jennings at point guard.
But the Sixers are still looking for a head coach, and depending on how the Lottery balls bounce tonight, their next marquee name could be introduced as early as next month. (Philly has a five percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.) The team could decide to go in an entirely different direction for next season, and with Iguodala and Brand locked into contracts through 2013, and Sam Dalembert‘s $12 million expiring contract tough to unload, there’s not much flexibility. If the Sixers want to make moves this summer, Holiday might be one of their best bargaining chips.
What do you think? Should the Sixers keep Holiday in place as a franchise building block, or make him available if the right opportunity presents itself?
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
yeaaa…im pretty sure i saw fred hoiberg represent the timberwolves in the draft lottery a few years back when he was still playing. Was he the face of the wolved franchise?…..
there should be no player on the 76ers that is unavailable for the right price.
@Quest – he’d just retired and taken a job in the front office I think
Okay, seriously??? J. Holiday? Franchise player???? Cut that mess out….
Remember some years back when Gerald Wallace represented the Kings at the draft? What happened with that???
My Sixers are shells of a team now and J Holiday is getting below average numbers on a garbage team, so that just says how good he is…If you’re on a trash team, you should be getting buckets, regardless of the coaching…
Too many people are placing this guy as the bright spot for the Sixers when he really did no better or worse than Lou Williams and the record was no better or worse either, so him as a stay piece, forget about it…
Like post 2 said, no one, I mean NO ONE on the Sixers should be untouchable! You don’t make the playoffs 2 years in a row and then finish with one of the worst records in the league and have untouchable players…
Trade ’em all! The GM, the owner, the players, the mascot, the cheerleaders, everyone!
…..and if you can’t tell, I am passionate about my Sixers and angry at the trash that they have become….yea I know that’s a contradictory statement, but I’m from Philly!
The only thing untouchable in Philly are the retired jersey hanging in the rafters. Everybody on there team is trade eligibe just like Detroit.
if they dont get john wall in the draft… sixers should go the memphis grizzlies route… but keep jrue at point. im sure some of the teams that dont land a dwyane wade, lebron james, chris bosh, or whoever will be desperate and make an offer.
lets face it.. 2010 free agency has been on a lot of franchises’ minds… and if they end up with nothing after years of planning… someones gonna get the axe.. someones bound to make a move for someone like iggy. as for brand and dalembert? harder to move… but heres for hoping someone gets desperate.
It’s tragic but I’ve watched both him and his lesser-known, older brother play a great deal.
I’d be more inclined to hand the reigns over to Justin at this point.
I’m going to seem like a crazy homer but I honestly think that Justin will make it to the League AND be a better player than Jrue.
Everyone should be on the block for the Sixers at this point. But that doesn’t mean that they should be dumping long term talent like Holiday just to compete for the 7-8 spot in the East.
Their priority (should have been done last year) is to dump Dalembert and Iggy. Sixers need the room to maneuvere and don’t need high priced guys who cannot win.
Also, I would trade the mascot for a roll of nickels.
Actually, a slam dunking Ben Franklin as mascot would turn the franchise around.
anyone who says jrue holiday dosent have the POTENTIAL to be a franchise player knows nothing about the game. people who dont no the game and only watch espn fall in love with offense way to much, jrue is a 6’4 point guard who can D up any other pg in the league. i remember a game later in the year when they strapped him on d wade and he held him to 22 points which is pretty damn impressive for a guy still in his teens. he has the size athleticism and IQ to be a franchise player and he proved everyone wrong who said he couldnt shoot because he shot a tick under 40% from three land. im not saying hes a franchise player but he should be untouchable because hes still in his teens and is a great piece for a franchise…and the dude who said he didnt play better than lou williams haha your a joke you know nothing haha
Holiday is untouchable for the Sixers.
Do you roll out a lineup of :
1: Holiday
2: Turner
3: Igoudala
4: Brand
5: Dalembert
Bench: Thaddeus Young, Marreese Speights, Lou Williams, Jason Smith
Or do you try to trade Igoudala (and dump Dalembert)?
What kind of serviceable 4 could you get? Someone with upside like JJ Hickson, then start Thaddeus Young?
Could you get ATL to bite on Josh Smith for Igoudala and Brand/Dalembert?
1st, anyone who argues that Iguodala makes “Franchise” money when his salary is maybe Top-40(and he is at least a top-30 player) is just being intellectually lazy.
2nd, The team should be Holiday, Turner, Iguodala, Brand, Dalembert. Thad should be the 6th man, Lou & Speights also come off the benck with Jodie Meeks and another cheap True Center banger type.
Stefanski should be calling around to see if Lou plus an expiring(even including a protected future 1st) could get them back into the 1st round, target Aldrich, Alabi or Orton as the future Sam replacement.