The dominant conversation about the NBA seemingly every summer since 2010 has been about superteams and star trade requests. There is a very defined difference in how players from the past and current players view a star’s relationship with a team and city, as many of the stars of yesteryear feel loyalty is something of a lost trait in this generation.

There’s also the reality that in today’s NBA there is far more money on the line for everyone, and the conversation about players has shifted further and further towards only caring about championships. As such, players think much earlier about their legacy and know winning a title sits above all else, and are less willing to be patient with a team that’s struggling to build a contender around them. The truth is there’s lots of nuance that tends to get lost in these conversations, but it is fascinating to see the disgust some of the game’s all-time greats have for players pushing their way out. The latest to voice those opinions is Julius Erving, who said the trend has “not helped the game.”

In a recent conversation with Joy De’Angela, Dr. J made clear that he isn’t a fan of the trend of star players asking out at the first sign of trouble. Erving noted he understands Damian Lillard’s request after being in Portland for years, but takes more of an issue with guys like Kevin Durant “hopping around” throughout his career.

Durant in particular tends to be a lightning rod for these conversations, as his move to Golden State in particular irked many. He’s gone back-and-forth with Charles Barkley about this for years over Chuck’s “bus rider” comments about his championships in the Bay, and now he’s got Dr. J calling out his constant movement from team to team. Durant has remained defiant about his choices, making clear he doesn’t feel the need to explain his decisions to anyone. As for the generational divide among NBA stars past and present, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to ever really get resolved when it comes to the issue of trade requests and stars teaming up in a constant pursuit of a title.