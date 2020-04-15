‘Jump Shot’ Is A Fantastic Documentary On The Man Who Introduced Us To The Jumper

Like many great athletes, Kenny Sailors learned his most valuable lesson about adversity as a child playing against his older brother, Bud, in the backyard. It’s a principle that’s governed the evolution of all life on Earth: Adapt or die. The older siblings of the world have, historically, been a catalyst for greatness. For Sailors, it didn’t matter how many different ways he tried to score against Bud. He could barely get a shot off without him swatting it away. Bud was taller, stronger, and like many big brothers, an aggressive and implacable foe. If he was ever going to have a chance, he’d have to rethink his whole approach. He’d have to get crafty, maybe catch him off guard. He’d have to try something he’d never see coming. At the time, he could’ve scarcely realized that it would help revolutionize the game for generations to come. The new documentary, Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, chronicles the life and career of the man widely credited with popularizing one of basketball’s trademark moves. During his days at the University of Wyoming and later in the NBA following a tour of duty in World War II, it was Sailors who introduced the jump shot to the popular consciousness. Steph Curry, who more than a half-century later would go on to become arguably its greatest practitioner, talked about the impact it had on him to discover the history behind the very thing that has defined his life and career and has been second nature to him since he first picked up a basketball. “Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing,” Curry said. “Even more importantly, learning about the person that Kenny was, and what he stood for, was very inspirational.” To call Sailors the “inventor” of the jump shot is probably a misnomer. Tracing something like that all the way back to its origins with any real certainty would be problematic, bordering on impossible. But there’s little debate that it was Sailors who first brought it center stage, most notably at the NCAA Tournament in 1946 at Madison Square Garden. During a game between Wyoming and Long Island University, Life magazine photographer Eric Schaal captured the now-iconic image of Sailors, suspended in air above his defender like an otherworldly figure as he rose for shot at the top of the key. It was like a Renaissance painting: an image of mankind reaching for the divine, the sum of all human endeavors captured in the airspace between his feet and the hardwood below. Like the hosts in Westworld gazing at a futuristic city-scape, no one was quite sure what they were looking at. In the modern NBA, there are so many things we take for granted: the 24-second clock, the three-point line, the slam dunk, the three-second rule. It’s hard to conceive of a time when none of these things existed, to wrap our heads around the idea that someone essentially had to invent them. It’s equally difficult to overstate their impact on the sport.

Today, the jump shot is a primary weapon in every basketball player’s arsenal. It’s deeply encoded in the game’s cellular blueprint. But watching the archival footage of Sailors in action during his era brings the early novelty of it into stark relief. In terms of shot mechanics, it skipped right past the larval stage and emerged fully-realized his textbook form, perfected as it was in the obscurity of the Big Sky Country of the American West. The film itself is a goldmine of archival material from that time, charting Sailors’ playing career from his days in Wyoming through several stops along his NBA journey. It’s a massive cache of footage that, to the layperson, seems like it would be a documentarian’s dream. “Or a nightmare,” Director Jacob Hamilton said, somewhat jokingly. “Whichever way you want to look at it.” The footage wasn’t easy to acquire. Hamilton and his crew had to piece it together from the University of Wyoming archives, from miscellaneous sources they tracked down online, and somewhat unexpectedly, from Sailors’ own son, who had reels of 8mm film that had been sitting in his attic for years. The result is a stunning time capsule of the game at a pivotal moment of its evolution and the figure who was at the center of it. In it, Sailors exhibits all the hallmarks of the modern game. And not just the jump shot. His crossover has seeds of Allen Iverson. His flair for passing predates Magic and Pistol Pete. He’s aggressive, attacking in the open court like a Russell Westbrook prototype. It’s like watching a modern player who traveled back in time. “You hear all the stories, which I had already heard because we’d sat down with Kenny,” Hamilton said. “But to actually see it unfold in front of you with your own eyes and see what he was doing then, you marvel at it.” Don’t take Hamilton’s word for it. As part of the project, he showed the footage to several of today’s stars, all of whom were awed by how ahead of his time Sailors was. “Kenny was a master,” Dirk Nowitzi said. “The impressive thing is how high he jumped. Some guys shoot jump shots now, but they shoot more like, little hops, or you know, you don’t really jump full-on. And so he’s like, the elevation is just incredible. I mean, it really looks like a Russell Westbrook pull-up now. The way Kenny elevates and stops on a dime on the break, I mean, that’s amazing. That’s the full-on jump. That’s not a lot of guys actually do that now. That’s impressive.”