Justin Bieber To Star In Street Hoops Film With Mark Wahlberg

Yes, you read that headline right. And yes, you should be excited. If you got a chance like we did to see Justin Bieber hoop in the celebrity game during NBA All-Star Weekend, you know the kid can play. So after taking home MVP honors, it appears the scouts were watching – namely Mark Wahlberg. According to Mike Fleming of Deadline.com, Paramount Pictures is in negotiations for what could be the dramatic screen-starring debut of Bieber starring alongside Wahlberg. As he puts it, “The tone of the project is described as The Color of Money meets The Karate Kid.” Wax on.

At this time, all we know is that the film “will revolve around street basketball,” but that’s enough to get the imagination going. Wahlberg is known to regularly play full-court games, and you could see all the way back in 1995 in The Basketball Diaries that he knew what he was doing.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.