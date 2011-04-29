Justin Bieber To Star In Street Hoops Film With Mark Wahlberg

Yes, you read that headline right. And yes, you should be excited. If you got a chance like we did to see Justin Bieber hoop in the celebrity game during NBA All-Star Weekend, you know the kid can play. So after taking home MVP honors, it appears the scouts were watching – namely Mark Wahlberg. According to Mike Fleming of Deadline.com, Paramount Pictures is in negotiations for what could be the dramatic screen-starring debut of Bieber starring alongside Wahlberg. As he puts it, “The tone of the project is described as The Color of Money meets The Karate Kid.” Wax on.
At this time, all we know is that the film “will revolve around street basketball,” but that’s enough to get the imagination going. Wahlberg is known to regularly play full-court games, and you could see all the way back in 1995 in The Basketball Diaries that he knew what he was doing.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Beiber is EVERYTHING street. Should be good.
just dropping by here to say who cares about bieber.
Color of Money is one of my all time favorite Tom Cruise movies. most of the readers here have probably never even heard of Paul Newman or tasted Wild Turkey before.
if they can input the hustling parts in this new basketball movie it could be worth watching. they had a few hustling parts in the G.O.A.T that where semi-exciting, im interested to see if beiber and wahlberg can gain viewers respect as real ballers since they both are white and short…
please remove all bieber news from dime
the dude was mvp becoz of fan voting, hes ok, hes played basketball before, thats about it.
fuck i thought dime was better than this stuff
We needed to know this.
That’s it. I’m done Dime. I’m done. A posting about Justin Bieber, who sucks at basketball and won MVP because teen girls voted him in? Great, great basketball journalism
dumb
the article is about a street ball movie, unfortunetly its starring beiber.
did you guys actually watch the celebrity all star game that beiber got MVP? all in all it wasnt very entertaining but the fact that beiber was running around crossing Common over, dropping dimes, and even hitting a couple NBA range threes with his ugly looking shot made it somewhat bearable to watch in a pickup game kinda way. im not trying to say beiber got game, cause like guy said above he just a normal baller but no one else in that game deserved the MVP.
fuck beiber.
fuck the royal wedding.
Hopefully it’s better than “Crossover,” the streetball movie starring Hot Sauce, Wayne Brady and Anthony Mackie. That movie was terrible.
Street hoops with Wahlberg and beiber?!?
get the fuck outta here
@panchitoooo
The fact that you think no one knows what Wild Turkey is and who Paul Newman almost renders your comment to nothing. Pure idiocy and ignorance… Than you go onto say something like Bieber could star in a street ball movie? I think I’ll stop there…
Oh my, way to ruin your Boston street cred Wahlberg, gtfo of here if you make a “street ball” movie with a Canadian pop star.
lol, everyone, even dime mag, got bieber fever!!!